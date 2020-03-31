Logano Foundation creates $1 million COVID-19 relief fund

The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution, and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, N.C., area and communities across the United States.

This fund intends to provide a foundation for organizations to act as needs continue to arise during the pandemic.

“Right now, the world is experiencing a situation like we’ve never seen before,” Logano said. “I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level.

“However, Brittany (his wife) and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level. Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn’t have been a better fit.

“At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time.”

The partnership leverages the generosity of Elevation Church and the Joey Logano Foundation with the network of relationships Elevation Outreach has established through 14 years of ministry in the greater Charlotte Area.

NASCAR had postponed all races through May 3 due to the outbreak and hoped to restart its season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on May 9.

However, that is now unlikely after the governor of Virginia on Monday issued a stay-at-home order that currently goes through June 10.

