Logano Foundation creates $1 million COVID-19 relief fund

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
86 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
93 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
128 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
148 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
156 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
162 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
169 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
177 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
184 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
191 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
198 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
205 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
212 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
219 days
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Logano Foundation creates $1 million COVID-19 relief fund

By:
Mar 31, 2020, 7:22 PM

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano, in conjunction with his foundation and Elevation Church, is launching a $1 million recovery fund for those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic

The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution, and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, N.C., area and communities across the United States.

This fund intends to provide a foundation for organizations to act as needs continue to arise during the pandemic.

“Right now, the world is experiencing a situation like we’ve never seen before,” Logano said. “I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level.

“However, Brittany (his wife) and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level. Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn’t have been a better fit.

“At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time.”

The partnership leverages the generosity of Elevation Church and the Joey Logano Foundation with the network of relationships Elevation Outreach has established through 14 years of ministry in the greater Charlotte Area.

NASCAR had postponed all races through May 3 due to the outbreak and hoped to restart its season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on May 9.

However, that is now unlikely after the governor of Virginia on Monday issued a stay-at-home order that currently goes through June 10.

Restart of NASCAR season at Martinsville appears in doubt

Previous article

Restart of NASCAR season at Martinsville appears in doubt
Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
