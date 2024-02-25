All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

Joey Logano's No. 22 Penske team faces the prospects of a severe penalty next week as a result of a safety violation prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

During Sunday's pre-race inspection, Logano's team was discovered to have driver gloves that did not meet SFI specifications. The gloves were not only a safety violation but also a competitive issue, as the gloves were discovered to have been altered to provide a potential competitive advantage.
Allegedly, the team webbed his gloves between the thumb and index finger so he could place it against the holes in the window net, potentially to reduce drag during the full-throttle qualifying lap. Video of Logano's qualifying lap below:
 
The issue falls under Section 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR Cup Series rule book.
For Sunday's race, Logano - who qualified second for the race - will have to drop from the rear of the field and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road after he takes the green flag. He is the defending winner of the event.
The team also faces potential serious NASCAR penalties for the competitive aspect of the violation, which will be announced next week.
During the Fox Sports broadcast of Cup qualifying on Saturday, Logano could be seen taking his left hand of his steering wheel and sliding it out the driver's side window net. 
In addition, Cup driver Chase Elliott will have to start Sunday's race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments.
Earlier in the weekend prior to qualifying, NASCAR confiscated the roof rail deflections from the Nos. 10 [Noah Gragson] and No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing [Ryan Preece] Ford Mustangs. They will be taken back to NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation. Any potential penalties from that will also be announced next week.
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Todd Gilliland: Sunday's Atlanta race "a huge, missed opportunity"

Todd Gilliland: Sunday's Atlanta race "a huge, missed opportunity"

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Todd Gilliland: Sunday's Atlanta race "a huge, missed opportunity" Todd Gilliland: Sunday's Atlanta race "a huge, missed opportunity"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

WEC WEC
Losail

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA