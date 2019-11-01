NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Logano: "I let my emotions get the best of me" at Martinsville

shares
comments
Logano: "I let my emotions get the best of me" at Martinsville
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 10:56 PM

Joey Logano said his biggest regret last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last weekend was expecting to get something out of Denny Hamlin that he wasn’t going to provide.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

“I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something that he probably wasn’t going to apologize for,” Logano said Friday about his run-in with Hamlin in pit road after last weekend’s race.

“I let my emotions get the best of me, that’s a mistake on my part, and I probably didn’t handle that correctly. It doesn't make what he did on the race track right but I think at the same time he will probably play that card as much as he wants, he can run his mouth as much as he wants. 

“I am going to run my race and we will see who ends up ahead.”

Logano and Hamlin had a discussion on pit road following Sunday’s regarding an on-track incident between the two drivers that left Logano with a flat tire with less than 50 laps remaining in the race.

As Logano turned to leave the discussion, he made an open-hand jab to Hamlin’s arm which Hamlin did not appreciate. Hamlin tried to follow Logano until crew members from both teams got involved trying to keep them separated.

In the process, Logano’s tire specialist, Dave Nichols Jr., tackled Hamlin from behind in a horse-collar like fashion, taking him to the ground. Nichols was suspended from the Texas race for the incident.

Read Also:

Earlier Friday, Hamlin said Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, did not have good control of his team in the incident and that Logano wasn’t smart enough to be playing head games.

“I thought that my guys were pretty level to be honest with you through that whole deal. I think you could see quite a few times Joey is right in front of them and no one lays a hand on Joey,” Hamlin said. “I think it’s just lack of control that Todd’s got with his people.”

Asked if he ever got the feeling that Logano just knows that he can get to him, Hamlin replied: “No, he’s not that smart.”

Logano said he expected Hamlin “to turn it that way.”

“For me, as a man, the first thing I do is own up to my mistakes. I probably would have walked down to him if I did the same thing and said I was sorry and that I screwed up. That is what sent me off the edge,” Logano said.

Told Hamlin took responsibility for the on-track incident during his news conference Friday, Logano said: “That is fine. He didn’t own up to it when we talked about it at the time.

“Like I said, I am regretful of the way I handled it. I let someone affect my character and that is something I am not proud of. We get stronger from these moments and you live and you learn and you move on.”

Next article
Aric Almirola fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

Previous article

Aric Almirola fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

Next article

Kurt Busch signs multi-year extension with Ganassi

Kurt Busch signs multi-year extension with Ganassi
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
3
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

41m
4
NHRA

50 year timeline (1951-2001)

5
NASCAR

Jax Raceways Results 1999-08-24

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.