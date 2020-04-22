Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

Supercars’ esports championship has attracted several high-profile drivers from international series so far, with Formula 1 star Max Verstappen taking part in the second round and IndyCar title-winner Will Power making a wildcard appearance in Wednesday’s Bathurst event.

Now another Penske driver in the form of Logano has signed up on a one-off basis, the 29-year-old joining the full field of Supercars drivers for next week’s races at Montreal and Watkins Glen.

“I’m pumped to be racing among the Supercars drivers. Like all professional race car drivers, they are supremely talented at what they do,” said Logano.

“I’ve admired what my Penske teammates Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have achieved on track in what’s a highly competitive series.

“While we’re racing on the sim, I’m not going to hold back, though I know it’s going to be tough against a lot of these guys. I’m hoping some of my experience of running on road courses in the Cup Series will benefit me.”

Logano currently sits second in the NASCAR Cup standings, behind points leader Kevin Harvick, scoring victories at Las Vegas and Phoenix Raceway before the global coronavirus pandemic put the series on hold.

“Joey is one of the top NASCAR drivers of this generation,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“So it’s a fascinating and exciting experiment to see him battling it out in a virtual Ford Performance Mustang alongside our very own drivers as they take on the entire Supercars field.”

On the back of his victory in Wednesday’s final 14-lap Supercars Eseries race at Mount Panorama, Scott McLaughlin (DJR Team Penske) leads the drivers’ standings with an extended margin of 86 points from Tickford driver Cam Waters.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv

