R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
113 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
120 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
126 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
134 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
140 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
155 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
162 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
169 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
176 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
183 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
190 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
197 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

By:
Apr 22, 2020

2018 NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano will star in the fourth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries in North America next week.

Supercars’ esports championship has attracted several high-profile drivers from international series so far, with Formula 1 star Max Verstappen taking part in the second round and IndyCar title-winner Will Power making a wildcard appearance in Wednesday’s Bathurst event.

Now another Penske driver in the form of Logano has signed up on a one-off basis, the 29-year-old joining the full field of Supercars drivers for next week’s races at Montreal and Watkins Glen.

“I’m pumped to be racing among the Supercars drivers. Like all professional race car drivers, they are supremely talented at what they do,” said Logano.

“I’ve admired what my Penske teammates Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have achieved on track in what’s a highly competitive series.

“While we’re racing on the sim, I’m not going to hold back, though I know it’s going to be tough against a lot of these guys. I’m hoping some of my experience of running on road courses in the Cup Series will benefit me.”

Logano currently sits second in the NASCAR Cup standings, behind points leader Kevin Harvick, scoring victories at Las Vegas and Phoenix Raceway before the global coronavirus pandemic put the series on hold.

“Joey is one of the top NASCAR drivers of this generation,” said Kay Hart, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“So it’s a fascinating and exciting experiment to see him battling it out in a virtual Ford Performance Mustang alongside our very own drivers as they take on the entire Supercars field.”

On the back of his victory in Wednesday’s final 14-lap Supercars Eseries race at Mount Panorama, Scott McLaughlin (DJR Team Penske) leads the drivers’ standings with an extended margin of 86 points from Tickford driver Cam Waters.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv 

Series Supercars , NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Rachit Thukral

