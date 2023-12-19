Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch
Lucas Oil is expanding its partnership with Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Busch to include racing sponsorship for Busch’s son, Brexton.
The Indianapolis, Ind.-based Lucas Oil Products has served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014 and is the official motor oil of ECR Engines.
In 2024, the company will expand its sponsorship of Kyle Busch, serving as primary sponsor of Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet in several Cup races.
In addition, Lucas Oil will serve as primary sponsor for Kyle when he competes in the Micro Sprint car series, beginning with the Dec. 26 Tulsa Shootout. Lucas Oil will also sponsor the 2024 program of Brexton, Busch’s eight-year-old son.
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, along with his wife Samantha and son Brexton
Brexton began his racing career in 2020 at the age of five in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track located in Salisbury, N.C. He has enjoyed much success as he has moved through various divisions of racing over the past three years.
“RCR and ECR share our passion for motorsports, from the grassroots to the highest levels of the sport,” said Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing for Lucas Oil Products. “We share Kyle’s passion for short track racing and are excited to help Brexton take the next step in his career.
“We’ve seen first-hand the benefits of our partnership, especially as it relates to technology transfer over to short track racers and everyday consumers. We’re proud to continue to commit our resources in R&D and production, and to highlight our premier oil performance with sponsorship of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”
Busch piloted the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevy to victory in his first win of the 2023 Cup season, at the now-defunct Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro
The win was the first for Busch with RCR, with whom he joined after the 2022 season following more than 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. It also his streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
“RCR and ECR have benefited greatly from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in Victory Lane.
“It was a testament to all of the resources, expertise, and hard work the Lucas/ECR team has committed to giving us a huge competitive advantage.”
All RCR Cup and ECR engines utilize Lucas Oil products, a direct result of joint research and development. All RCR team operations also use Lucas ‘Slick Mist’ appearance products, including metal polish, speed wax and detailers.
