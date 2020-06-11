NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville

shares
comments
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 3:04 AM

A pit road penalty and new aero package couldn’t stop Martin Truex Jr. from earning his second consecutive victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Even with new aero rules and new tire combinations to master, Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early commitment line violation penalty on pit road to dominate the final stage and cruise to victory in Wednesday night’s Blue Emu 500.

The win is Truex’s first of the 2020 season, second consecutive at Martinsville and 27th of his career.

 

With 50 of 500 laps remaining, Truex had built a 3-second lead and once Ryan Blaney moved into the runner-up position trying to challenge for the lead, Truex only expanded his lead.

"We've been working a long time on trying to figure this place out and chipped away at it. The last couple years we've been really strong," Truex said. "2018 was a heartbreaker with the end of the race there. Last year to get the win, and now this year.

"Hats off to the guys. We started the first run and pushed the right-front tire off and we were terrible. Really good adjustments from the guys. Just want to thank everyone who makes this possible. Congrats to James (Small, crew chief) on his first win. It's a big day for us.

"I want to say hi to all the fans at home - we miss you. This just doesn't feel right but exciting to win for sure." 

Brad Keselowski finished third, Joey Logano was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

The rest of the top-10 finishers: Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson, who earlier in the night picked up his first stage victory of the year.

Bubba Wallace scored his best career finish at Martinsville, placing 11th.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Johnson the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 272, Johnson was followed by Blaney, Logano, Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

Byron was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Blaney went to the outside of Johnson and took the lead on Lap 273.

Logano worked his way back to the front on Lap 285 as Blaney dropped to second and Harvick moved up to third.

 

On Lap 312, Blaney got back around Logano to reclaim the lead.

David Starr spun off Turn 2 on Lap 325 to bring out a caution. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 333, he was followed by Keselowski and Johnson.

With 145 laps to go in the race, Logano remained in the tight battle with Keselowski and Elliott to hang on to the lead.

Keselowski got around Logano on Lap 365 to take the lead as Truex moved up to the second position and Logano dropped to third.

Truex got around Keselowski off Turn 4 on Lap 370 to move out front.

On Lap 400, Quin Houff spun and hit the Turn 2 wall to bring out a caution. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Truex the first off pit road.

During the caution, Austin Dillon was helped out of the car and was treated by medical personnel. Early in the race, he broke a crush panel on his No. 3 Chevrolet and experienced extreme heat and likely fumes inside the car.

On the restart on Lap 403, Truex was followed by Keselowski, Logano and Elliott.

With 75 laps remaining, Truex maintained a small lead over Logano with Elliott 1.6 seconds behind the leader.

After 450 laps, Truex had built a nearly 3-second lead over Keselowski with Blaney having worked his way back up to third.

Blaney got around Keselowski and moved into the runner-up position with 45 laps to go and with about a 3-second deficit to leader Truex.

Stage 2

Johnson held off Blaney to earn the Stage 2 win, just the third stage victory of his career and first of the 2020 season.

Logano finished third, Bowman fourth and Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stage 1 and 2, most lead-lap cars did not pit and Logano remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 141.

Truex was penalized for a commitment line violation and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On Lap 165, Johnson got around Bowyer and moved into the second position, 1.4 seconds behind Logano.

With 70 laps remaining in the second stage, Johnson had cut Logano’s lead to under a second as Harvick moved into third.

On Lap 201, Johnson went to the inside of Logano through Turns 1 and 2 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 40 laps to go in the second stage, Blaney had moved up to second, nearly 2 seconds behind Johnson. Logano ran third.

Johnson maintained a 1.7-second lead over Blaney with 10 laps to go in the stage as Logano continued to run third.

Stage 1

Logano’s four fresh tires allowed him to go from third to first on a late restart and he held off Bowyer to take the Stage 1 win.

Johnson was third, Truex fourth and Wallace rounded out the top-five, thanks to a two-tire piot strategy.

Blaney started on the pole thanks to a random draw but Aric Almirola grabbed the lead on the restart.

On Lap 4, Austin Dillon had a tire go down and hit the Turn 2 wall which brought out the first caution. On the restart on Lap 13, Almirola remained the leader.

Logano got around Almirola on Lap 20 exiting Turn 4 to take the lead for the first time.

On Lap 36, Elliott made his way to the second position, 3.8 seconds behind Logano.

With 80 laps remaining in the stage, Logano maintained a more than 3-second lead over Elliott with Bowyer having moved up to third.

On Lap 61, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano the first off pit road.

When the race restarted on Lap 69, Logano was followed by Elliott, Bowyer and DiBenedetto.

With 30 laps remaining in the first stage, Logano maintained about a 1 second lead over Bowyer as Kurt Busch moved into third.

Timmy Hill’s car stalled on pit road on Lap 112 to bring out another caution. All the lead-lap cars decided to pit with Bubba Wallace the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop.

On the restart on Lap 121, Corey LaJoie led the way after staying out followed by Wallace and Logano, who was the first car that took four new tires.

After a logjam on the restart, Logano powered back into the lead on the start of Lap 122.

Joey Gase had to start the race from the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty down pit road after taking the green after his No. 51 failed pre-race inspection five times. The No. 51 will also be assessed an L1 penalty later in the week.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 500   132
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 500 4.705 34
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 500 5.313 5
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 500 9.103 234
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 500 11.481 1
6 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 500 12.926  
7 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 500 14.089  
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 500 14.720  
9 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 500 17.186  
10 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 500 18.640 70
11 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 500 18.810  
12 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 500 20.356  
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 500 20.690  
14 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 500 21.685  
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 499 1 lap  
16 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 499 1 lap  
17 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 499 1 lap  
18 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 499 1 lap 5
19 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 499 1 lap  
20 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 497 3 laps  
21 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 497 3 laps  
22 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 497 3 laps  
23 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 497 3 laps  
24 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 497 3 laps  
25 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 497 3 laps  
26 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 496 4 laps  
27 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 494 6 laps  
28 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 494 6 laps  
29 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 494 6 laps  
30 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 494 6 laps  
31 27 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 493 7 laps  
32 53 United States David Starr Chevrolet 479 21 laps  
33 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 476 24 laps 19
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 474 26 laps  
35 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 464 36 laps  
36 77 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 450 50 laps  
37 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 399 101 laps  
38 7 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 295 205 laps  
39 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 105 395 laps  

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks

Previous article

NASCAR bans the display of Confederate flags at all tracks
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

