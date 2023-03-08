Martinsville removing and preserving wall from Chastain wall-ride

Listen to this article

The track has decided to remove a section of the Turns 3/4 wall, which Chastain's car slammed against in a daring full-throttle maneuver known now as the 'Hail Melon.' It's also been referred to as the 'Martinsville Miracle' and various other nicknames.

He passed five cars on the final lap and broke the track record in a moment that left all watching speechless. The move immediately went viral across social media and gave Chastain the opportunity to fight for the championship in the 2022 title-decider at Phoenix Raceway.

He would ultimately end the season as the championship runner-up, crossing the finish line 235ft behind Joey Logano, who claimed his second title. Chastain remains a weekly contender into 2023, and currently leads the standings after three races.

Chastain was present to help remove the wall, and even signed it before doing so. He was later presented with a framed piece of the wall by track president Clay Campbell.

In January, NASCAR banned the wall-ride for safety reasons. In response, Trackhouse Racing co-founder Justin Marks made the decision to preserve the battle-scarred car from that race, now knowing it would never be replicated.

NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway next month for Round 9 of the 2023 season on 16 April.