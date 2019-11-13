NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt Tifft and Front Row mutually agree to part ways

shares
comments
Matt Tifft and Front Row mutually agree to part ways
By:
Nov 13, 2019, 5:31 PM

While Matt Tifft remains sidelined after suffering a seizure at Martinsville last month, he and Front Row Motorsports have mutually agreed to part ways.

Tifft was in his rookie year at the Cup level, finishing as high as ninth in the July Daytona race. However, he will not return to the seat of the No. 36 FRM Ford Mustang as he continues to focus on his health.

"I've made the decision to focus on my health and there is no rush or timetable to get back behind the wheel," Tifft said in a statement Wednesday. "Because of that, I can't commit to racing full-time in 2020. I can't say when I'll be ready to race again, but I believe I will come back. I love this sport, the people, and I would like to be a part of it next year in some capacity.

"I want to thank Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and the entire Front Row Motorsports organization for allowing me to live my dream of racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. They are great people and it's been awesome to race there. I look forward to what's next in racing when the time is right."

Read Also:

FRM have replaced Tifft with Matt Crafton at Martinsville before bringing in John Hunter Nemechek at Texas, finishing a respectable 21st in his MENCS debut.

"Matt has always shown us a lot of determination and courage," said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. "He's a fighter and I believe, like him, that he'll return to driving. For now, we support Matt and his need to focus on his health and his family. Racing will be there when it's time. We want to thank Matt and his family for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and helping us continue to grow."

 

Next article
Tony Stewart named honorary pace car driver at Homestead

Previous article

Tony Stewart named honorary pace car driver at Homestead

Next article

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt Tifft
Teams Front Row Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

3
World Rallycross

Jacques Villeneuve tests his ARX Rallycross Subaru

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Randy LaJoie reflects

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.