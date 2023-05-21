Subscribe
Previous / Berry, Gibbs and Gragson advance into NASCAR All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / North Wilkesboro All-Star Race News

McDowell warns Gibbs: "All that stuff comes around"

The All-Star Open is the race to make the race it is never without drama. Sunday at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway was no exception.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang

On Lap 57 of the 100-lap event, Gibbs got into the back of McDowell as they battled three-wide with Justin Haley for the second and final transfer spot.

McDowell and Haley crashed, while Gibbs escaped unscathed. He went on to take the lead, but would have to lap the wounded car of McDowell 20 laps later. McDowell made it difficult and turned down on Gibbs, causing the two drivers to make contact.

The payback cost Gibbs the race lead, but not a transfer spot, as he fended off Aric Almirola to finish second and advance into the All-Star Race.

 

McDowell did not hide his frustration, telling Fox Sports 1: "It's short track racing to try and get into the All-Star Race. Somebody is going to to leave with hurt feelings and I guess it's me. I got a great restart there, kind of worked the outside and got a couple guys. Was able to get down, but Ty just plowed into me. Just knocked me into the No. 31 (Haley) and spun us both out. Got a lot of damage from that. 

"We ended up on the short side of it. It sucks. Felt like we had a pretty fast Ford Mustang, but at the same time, all that stuff comes around man. You can get away with it a few times, but it comes around. I don't have the budget for the fine, otherwise I would not be standing here. I would be standing down there.

Gibbs thought his aggressive move on McDowell was justified. "I understand (McDowell's) frustration, but at Martinsville we were running 18th and they clobbered us, about wrecked us. So I think it's honestly fair game. Racing to try and make it into the All-Star Race.

"I understand his frustration but we got in, so that's all that matters."

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Berry, Gibbs and Gragson advance into NASCAR All-Star Race
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race format: How it works

North Wilkesboro All-Star Race format: How it works

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro All-Star Race format: How it works North Wilkesboro All-Star Race format: How it works

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice

Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe