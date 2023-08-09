Subscribe
Previous / Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all race fans
NASCAR Cup News

McDowell and Gilliland to remain with FRM in 2024

The driver lineup at Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will remain unchanged for the 2024 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, FR8Auctions.com Ford and Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Skills Ford

The team fields the No. 34 and No. 38 Fords fulltime with drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland.

Gilliland has been sharing the No. 38 car with reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith for a handful of races this year, and there was speculation that Smith could replace Gilliland at FRM in 2024.

But instead, the team has decided to exercise its option on both of its current drivers. McDowell is no surprise, having won the 2021 Daytona 500 and currently sits in a position to potentially make the 2023 playoffs, even without a win.

He currently ranks 17th in points, just three points out with one top-five and five top-tens.

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gilliland has shown steady improvement in his second year as a Cup driver, already scoring more top-tens this year than he did during the entirety of the 2022 season. The 23-year-old is the son of David Gilliland, who also drove for FRM from 2010 to 2016. 

The younger Gilliland's best result came at the Indy RC last year, finishing fourth. NASCAR heads back to IMS for Round 24 of the 2023 season this weekend.

What about Smith?

As for Smith, the team said in release that he is "exploring opportunities in NASCAR’s other national series, including remaining at FRM in 2024." Smith currently drives for FRM in the Truck Series.

And on the Truck program, FRM says it "remains committed and will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024." They expect to reveal more of those plans in the coming weeks.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” said Bob Jenkins, owner at Front Row Motorsports. “They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

shares
comments

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all race fans
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

NASCAR XFINITY

Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized Cole Custer and SHR's NASCAR Xfinity team penalized

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Michael McDowell More from
Michael McDowell
Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

NASCAR Cup
Dover

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year" Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

NASCAR Cup
Homestead

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves" McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500 Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Front Row Motorsports More from
Front Row Motorsports
Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10

Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10 Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

NASCAR Truck
Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

Latest news

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

SUPC Supercars

SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia

Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024

Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024

SGT Super GT

Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024 Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024

Van Gisbergen "comfortable" with Supercars replacement talks

Van Gisbergen "comfortable" with Supercars replacement talks

SUPC Supercars

Van Gisbergen "comfortable" with Supercars replacement talks Van Gisbergen "comfortable" with Supercars replacement talks

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe