McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three
Michael McDowell will lead an all-Ford front row in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega after earning his second consecutive superspeedway pole.
McDowell, whose first career pole came earlier this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, was fastest in both rounds on Saturday, winning the pole with an average lap speed of 182.022 mph over fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric (181.739 mph).
In three superspeedway races this season, McDowell has started second, first and now second. He was involved in a wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished eighth at Atlanta.
“I’m just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. It’s a total team effort,” said McDowell, whose only Cup win came in the 2021 Daytona 500. “We got the front row at Daytona and the pole at Atlanta. We just got that taste of it like, ‘Hey, we can do this.’
“A lot of effort goes into it. The Mustang celebrated 60 years this week so it’s cool to be able to the pole for them. We just got to get a Mustang in Victory Lane tomorrow.
“There’s a lot of good cars starting up front with us, a lot of teammates. Hopefully, we can do all the things we need to do and execute. We got the speed, now we need to put it all together.”
McDowell’s Front Row Motorsports teammate, Todd Gilliland, ended up third fastest (181.401 mph), Kyle Busch was fourth and the top Chevrolet and Austin Dillon fifth.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Martin Truex Jr. (the top Toyota), Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
52.609
|182.022
|2
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.082
52.691
|0.082
|181.739
|3
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.180
52.789
|0.098
|181.401
|4
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.254
52.863
|0.074
|181.147
|5
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.360
52.969
|0.106
|180.785
|6
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.383
52.992
|0.023
|180.707
|7
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.435
53.044
|0.052
|180.529
|8
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.510
53.119
|0.075
|180.274
|9
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.513
53.122
|0.003
|180.264
|10
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.589
53.198
|0.076
|180.007
Round 1
McDowell led an impressive first round for Ford with an average lap speed of 181.567 mph.
Busch ended up second quick (180.782 mph) while McDowell’s teammate, Gilliland, was third (180.679 mph).
Ford drivers Cindric and Logano rounded out the top five.
Also advancing to the final round were Truex, Dillon, Bell, Buescher and Elliott, who grabbed the final transfer spot while the last car to qualify.
Prior to the start of the first round, NASCAR announced that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson would not be allowed to participate in qualifying.
The team was penalized for making an unapproved adjustment to the roof rails of the car while it was being pushed to the grid.
Without taking part in qualifying, Larson will lose pit selection and in essence have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
52.741
|181.567
|2
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.229
52.970
|0.229
|180.782
|3
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.259
53.000
|0.030
|180.679
|4
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.279
53.020
|0.020
|180.611
|5
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.286
53.027
|0.007
|180.587
|6
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.307
53.048
|0.021
|180.516
|7
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.345
53.086
|0.038
|180.387
|8
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.379
53.120
|0.034
|180.271
|9
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.381
53.122
|0.002
|180.264
|10
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.427
53.168
|0.046
|180.108
|11
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.434
53.175
|0.007
|180.085
|12
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.442
53.183
|0.008
|180.058
|13
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.444
53.185
|0.002
|180.051
|14
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.445
53.186
|0.001
|180.047
|15
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.467
53.208
|0.022
|179.973
|16
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.470
53.211
|0.003
|179.963
|17
|S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.485
53.226
|0.015
|179.912
|18
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.521
53.262
|0.036
|179.790
|19
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.557
53.298
|0.036
|179.669
|20
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.565
53.306
|0.008
|179.642
|21
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.579
53.320
|0.014
|179.595
|22
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.581
53.322
|0.002
|179.588
|23
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.666
53.407
|0.085
|179.302
|24
|
A. AlfredoBEARD MOTORSPORTS
|62
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.670
53.411
|0.004
|179.289
|25
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.673
53.414
|0.003
|179.279
|26
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.714
53.455
|0.041
|179.141
|27
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.737
53.478
|0.023
|179.064
|28
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.739
53.480
|0.002
|179.058
|29
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.746
53.487
|0.007
|179.034
|30
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.791
53.532
|0.045
|178.884
|31
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.802
53.543
|0.011
|178.847
|32
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.849
53.590
|0.047
|178.690
|33
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.945
53.686
|0.096
|178.371
|34
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.979
53.720
|0.034
|178.258
|35
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+1.026
53.767
|0.047
|178.102
|36
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+1.070
53.811
|0.044
|177.956
|37
|B. McLeodLIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS
|78
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+1.549
54.290
|0.479
|176.386
|38
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|0
|
