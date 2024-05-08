Michael McDowell leaving Front Row Motorsports after 2024 season
Michael McDowell, a longtime fixture at Front Row Motorsports, will leave the NASCAR Cup organization following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
McDowell joined FRM in 2018 and owns a pair of Cup wins – his Daytona 500 victory and last season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Almost half (228) of his 477 Cup series starts, and eight of his nine career top-five finishes have come with the Bob Jenkins-owned organization.
So far this season, McDowell has excelled in qualifying, winning the pole at Atlanta and Talladega and started on the front row for the Daytona 500, but struggled with closing races with good results. He is currently 26th in the series standings entering Sunday’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Jenkins posted the following statement following McDowell’s announcement:
"We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports. His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set a new standard for our organization. He became the leader of his team and the organization. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners. "We're sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career."
FRM currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers McDowell and Todd Gilliland and a full-time Truck Series entry with rookie Lyne Riggs.
