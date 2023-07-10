Gutsy call nets Michael McDowell his best finish of the year
Several drivers stayed out when it mattered most Sunday at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, but none went quite as far on fuel as Michael McDowell did.
The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford went 91 laps on a single tank of fuel. The normal fuel window under green is around 65 laps.
He was close to having to pit when an incident in the middle of the pack ultimately ended the race. The rain arrived, and the final 75 laps were scrapped.
McDowell finished fourth, earning his first top-five of the 2023 season. But most importantly, the result pushed him two points above the cut line.
The veteran driver has never made the playoffs on points alone, making the cut in 2021 after his upset win in the season-opening Daytona 500. But with seven races until the end of the regular season, McDowell now holds the 16th and final spot inside the playoffs.
“I think (crew chief) Travis (Peterson) did a great job of maximizing our track position when we needed to," said McDowell post-race. "Obviously, that pit road incident with Martin (Truex) took us out of the track position we needed, so we had to get a little bit creative there. I’m thankful to be able to recover, but really wish I’d have held those guys off at the end. We had a shot on that restart, obviously, starting on the front row. I thought I executed the start pretty well, but just couldn’t quite get clear of AJ (Allmendinger) like I needed to, but it didn’t work out. We were close, though.”
McDowell had a shot at the lead, but it just didn't materialize for him. The race was frantic from the start, and track position was more important than anything else. McDowell suffered damage to the right-front fender after contact with Truex on pit road, but it didn't seem to hinder his efforts too much.
“It was a bit of a wild race," he said. "We were able to get to the front early on there and get some stage points and then that first stop on pit road had contact with Martin Truex and had to fix the car. It had a little bit of damage and that really set us back, but Travis Peterson did a great job calling the race and getting us track position when we needed it before the rain came.
"Our FR8 Auctions Ford Mustang was pretty fast, even after that little bit of damage, so I think we maximized what we could right there, but we were pretty close to winning the race, too. I’m a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t hold those guys off for a couple more laps.”
Related video
Latest news
Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain
Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain
AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023
AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023 AlphaTauri F1 set to replace De Vries for remainder of 2023
Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in F1 British GP
Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in F1 British GP Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in F1 British GP
Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track
Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.