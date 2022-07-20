NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

Listen to this article

NAPA announced the contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports during Wednesday’s 2022 NAPA EXPO at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

NAPA’s deal covers 26 races each season on Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet.

“We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future,” said Marti Walsh, NAPA’s vice president of marketing.

“Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead.”

Prior to the start of this year’s Daytona 500, Hendrick announced Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion and son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, had signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Elliott’s previous contract with HMS was set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott, 26, said. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA.

“All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

Elliott became the Cup Series’ first three-time race winner this season with his victory at Atlanta two weeks ago. He currently leads the series standings and has qualified for the playoffs in all seven of his fulltime seasons.

Fans have voted Elliott NASCAR’s most popular driver for four consecutive years (2018-2021).