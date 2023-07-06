NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR makes its first repeat visit of the 2023 season, heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Round 19 of 36.
Last weekend on the streets of Chicago, a wet and wild race ended with a historic victory. Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in over 60 years to win on debut, driving the part-time Project91 entry.
He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a NASCAR race. The victory made it back-to-back Cup wins for Trackhouse Racing, who won the week prior at Nashville with Ross Chastain.
Justin Haley finished second, just missing out on an upset win that would have catapulted him into the playoffs.
Despite a rough day and a final result outside the top-30, Martin Truex Jr. remains in control of regular season championship. William Byron trails him by 9pts and Chastain by 18pts.
NASCAR now returns to Atlanta where Joey Logano was victorious earlier this year, completing a last-lap lap pass on fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski.
Hendrick Motorsports swept both races last year with William Byron and Chase Elliott.
Ahead of the race, NASCAR changed the pit road speed limit for the sections that go along the apron through Turns 3 and 4. They've also added an additional minute to the DVP (damaged-vehicle policy) clock.
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro celebrates in victory lane
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Atlanta (and Mid-Ohio) schedule?
(This week, the national divisions are split with Cup and Xfinity at Atlanta, while the Truck Series goes road racing at Mid-Ohio ... Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, July 7
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio practice - FS1
4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio qualifying - FS1
6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Mid-Ohio Race (42 laps) - FS1
Saturday, July 8
1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio Race (67 laps) - FS1
4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK
5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK
8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (163 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, July 9
7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (260 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, July 9
- TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (60/100/100) - 100 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, BodyArmor Sport Water Ford Mustang
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Atlanta?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports is back with the No. 62 car and Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill behind the wheel. Cole Custer is also making his first Cup start of the year, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Brad Keselowski
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Justin Haley
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Cole Custer
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
62
|
Austin Hill
|
Beard Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Related video
Verstappen was "literally screaming" watching Van Gisbergen NASCAR win
Aric Almirola: "Things have to go our way, eventually"
Latest news
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends
Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.