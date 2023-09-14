Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the first elimination race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

The field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in Saturday night's 500 lap race at the half-mile short track.

Shockingly, regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. finds himself in the danger zone, seven points out after crashing early at Kansas due to a cut tire.

Bubba Wallace (-19pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22pts), and Michael McDowell (-40pts) are all below the cut-line as well.

Just above the cut-line are two former Cup champions with Kevin Harvick seven points ahead of Truex and Joey Lognao who is 12pts up.

Tyler Reddick won last weekend at Kansas, locking himself into the Round of 12 alongside Darlington winner Kyle Larson.

This week, NASCAR reinstated Noah Gragson one month after he was suspended for liking a post that mocked the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Gragson has since completed diversity and inclusion training.

NASCAR also announced the return of stage break cautions for road courses, beginning with the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

In the Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer revealed that he will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2024 season.

Read Also:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Bristol schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Thursday, September 14

4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS2

4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS2

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (200 laps) - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1

Friday, September 15

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

3:10 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 laps) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, September 16

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16
  • TV show start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (125/125/250) - 500 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Bristol?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. B.J. McLeod is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast entry after Sheldon Creed drove the car at Kansas, finishing 29th in his NASCAR Cup debut.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

