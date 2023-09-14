NASCAR 2023 Bristol schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in Saturday night's 500 lap race at the half-mile short track.

Shockingly, regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. finds himself in the danger zone, seven points out after crashing early at Kansas due to a cut tire.

Bubba Wallace (-19pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22pts), and Michael McDowell (-40pts) are all below the cut-line as well.

Just above the cut-line are two former Cup champions with Kevin Harvick seven points ahead of Truex and Joey Lognao who is 12pts up.

Tyler Reddick won last weekend at Kansas, locking himself into the Round of 12 alongside Darlington winner Kyle Larson.

This week, NASCAR reinstated Noah Gragson one month after he was suspended for liking a post that mocked the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Gragson has since completed diversity and inclusion training.

NASCAR also announced the return of stage break cautions for road courses, beginning with the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

In the Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer revealed that he will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2024 season.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, MoneyLion Toyota Camry Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Bristol schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Thursday, September 14

4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS2

4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS2

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (200 laps) - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1

Friday, September 15

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

3:10 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

4:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 laps) - USA NETWORK

Saturday, September 16

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (500 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 TV show start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (125/125/250) - 500 laps

(125/125/250) - 500 laps TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Bristol?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. B.J. McLeod is back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast entry after Sheldon Creed drove the car at Kansas, finishing 29th in his NASCAR Cup debut.