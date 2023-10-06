NASCAR 2023 Charlotte Roval schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval hosts the Round of 12 elimination race, cutting the playoff field down to eight.
Originally at 16, the playoffs saw the elimination of Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell in the first round.
Entering Charlotte, Tyler Reddick (-2pts), Bubba Wallace (-9pts), Ross Chastain (-10pts), and Kyle Busch (-26pts) are below the cut-line.
Ryan Blaney locked himself into the Round of 8 with a dramatic win at Talladega, beating Harvick in a photo finish. Harvick was later disqualified when his car failed post-race inspection.
Christopher Bell is the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval.
This week, NASCAR finally released the 2024 schedule. The Cup Series will race at Iowa Speedway for the very first time while the opening round of the playoffs so quite a shake-up. Atlanta Motor Speedway will now open the Round of 16, followed by Watkins Glen International. The Southern 500 at Darlington is now the regular season finale, and Texas Motor Speedway has been moved outside of the playoffs.
NASCAR has issued fines to drivers Matt Crafton ($25,000) and Nick Sanchez ($5,000) after a bloody altercation following the Truck race at Talladega. Additionally, Sanchez's father has been suspended for his involvement in the fight.
On Thursday, Hailie Deegan revealed plans to move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024, joining AM Racing.
What is the NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, October 7
10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming
10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming
12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network
1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network
3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (67 laps) - NBC
Sunday, October 8
2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (109 laps) - NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, October 8
- TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (25/25/59) - 109 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at the Charlotte Roval?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports has entered its No. 62 Chevrolet with Austin Hill behind the wheel. Mike Rockenfeller will make another start with Legacy Motor Club, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet. Zane Smith is in the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports, so FRM's Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, while Andy Lally will pilot the No. 15 RWR entry.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Andy Lally
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Mike Rockenfeller
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
