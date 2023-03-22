NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Several international stars join the field for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Joey Logano won last weekend at Atlanta, completing a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to become the first Ford driver to reach Victory Lane this season.
With the win and stage points, Logano now takes over the championship standings, just ahead of Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain.
Chastain is the defending winner at COTA, moving A.J. Allmendinger to earn Trackhouse its first Cup victory as a team.
This week, NASCAR suspended Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams for one week after he defied race control and parked his car on track during the Atlanta NXS race.
Also this week, Cup and Truck teams got their first opportunity to test at North Wilkesboro Speedway in preparation for NASCAR's return to the iconic track.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 24
2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - N/A
4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A
5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A
6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
Saturday, March 25
11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FS1
5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FS1
Sunday, March 26
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race (68 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, March 26th
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 15/15/38 (68 total laps)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro mand Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Skittles Lime is Back Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at COTA?
39 cars have entered the race in the biggest field since the Daytona 500. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, IMSA star Jordan Taylor will make his NASCAR debut driving the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.
He is not the only interesting name joining the field this weekend. Former Formula 1 World Champions Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button will both be running the race with Button behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR Ford and Raikkonen driving for Trackhouse in the No. 91 once again.
Conor Daly and Jimmie Johnson are back as well, making their first start since the 500.
Entry list for COTA
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Brad Keselowski
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Jordan Taylor
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Jenson Button
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
50
|
Conor Daly
|
TMT Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
84
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Legacy Motor Club
|
Chevrolet
|
91
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Related video
Latest news
Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama
Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.