NASCAR 2023 Daytona II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
One race remains in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which concludes with a 400-mile race around the high banks of Daytona Int. Speedway.
With William Byron taking his series-leading fifth win of the 2023 season at Watkins Glen, 15 drivers have locked themselves into the playoffs.
The 16th and final spot belongs to Bubba Wallace. While Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez still have a potential path in on points alone, it's likely a must-win situation for the 16 full-time drivers behind Wallace in the standings.
Last year, Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs at Daytona after most of the field was eliminated in a late-race crash when rain hit the track.
Another battle that remains undecided is the regular season championship. Martin Truex Jr. has it, but his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin is 39pts back and still in the hunt.
Rumors are growing surrounding Hamlin's ongoing contract negotiations with JGR, which have been complicated by the 23XI Racing. Hamlin spoke on the situation last weekend at Watkins Glen.
This week, it was announced that Netflix will partner with NASCAR to create a five-part docuseries following the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, set to debut in early 2024.
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Daytona and Milwaukee schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; Cup and Xfinity Series at Daytona while the Truck Series is at Milwaukee)
Friday, August 25
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
5:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (100 laps) - USA NETWORK
Saturday, August 26
2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice (Milwaukee) - N/A
7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Daytona Race (160 laps) - NBC
Sunday, August 27
11:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Milwaukee) - FOX SPORTS 2
1:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards series race (Milwaukee) (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
4:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (Milwaukee) (175 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
How can I watch?
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (35/60/65) - 160 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Cares Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Daytona?
39 cars are on the entry list with three entries. Both Kaulig Racing and Front Row Motorsports are entering a third car with Chandler Smith driving the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig and Riley Herbst driving the No. 36 Ford for FRM. Beard Motorsports is entering the race with Austin Hill in the No. 62 Chevrolet. Josh Berry will be driving the #42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Austin Dillon
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
13
|
Chandler Smith
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Brennan Poole
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
36
|
Riley Herbst
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Josh Berry
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
62
|
Austin Hill
|
Beard Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
B.J. McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
