NASCAR 2023 Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A chaotic race at Talladega ended with Bubba Wallace spinning from the race lead and Kyle Busch earning his second win of the 2023 season. It was the 62nd win of Busch's Cup career.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, 12 points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, and he will hope to repeat that 2022 performance in order to ensure a place in the playoffs.

This week, Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined with a fractured vertebra after a sprint car crash in Iowa. He will be out for the next three to four races and Josh Berry will take over the wheel of the No. 48 car.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry spins Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 28

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, April 29

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 30

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Wurth 400 Race (400 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30 TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles

(120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Pitbull Tour 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Dover

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

With rain threatening, the metric scores could end up setting the grid for Sunday's race. That would put Kyle Busch on pole with Christopher Bell alongside.

Entry list for Dover