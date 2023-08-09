NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch
A star-studded field will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Chris Buescher remains the man to beat, earning back-to-back wins at Richmond and now Michigan.
It's the first time since 2010 that RFK Racing has won consecutive Cup races.
At Michigan, Buescher had to hold off a charging Martin Truex Jr., who further extends his advantage in the regular season championship. He leads Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin by 57pts. Truex also revealed at Michigan that he intends to return for the 2024 season.
Ty Gibbs holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, just three points ahead of Michael McDowell and five points clear of Daniel Suarez. Just three races remain until the playoffs begin.
It was announced this week that Front Row Motorsports will keep both Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland for the 2024 season.
Tyler Reddick is defending winner at the Indianapolis RC, winning last year's race while driving for Richard Childress Racing.
This Sunday's event will feature several international racing stars from every corner of the motorsports world. Shane van Gisbergen is back in the Project91 Trackhouse Racing entry. He will be joined on track by fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, Le Mans 24 winners Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller, as well as 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button.
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang celebrates his win
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are racing at the Indy RC while the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are racing at IRP)
Friday, August 11
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice (IRP) - FS1
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (IRP) - FS1
6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (IRP / 200 laps) - FS1
9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (IRP / 200 laps) - FS1
Saturday, August 12
9:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App
10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
11:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (62 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, August 13
2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Indianapolis race (82 laps) - NBC
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, August 13
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (15/20/47) - 82 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Indianapolis?
39 cars are on the entry list with three open entries. Seven countries spanning four continents are represented in Sunday's race. As previously mentioned, Van Gisbergen will be back driving for Trackhouse in the Project91 Chevrolet. Kobayashi will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, Kostecki in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Button in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, and Rockenfeller in the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.
Andy Lally is also in the field, driving the No. 51 RWR Ford as a team-mate to Button.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Jenson Button
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
Chris Buescher
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
33
|
Brodie Kostecki
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
38
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Mike Rockenfeller
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Andy Lally
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
67
|
Kamui Kobayashi
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
91
|
Shane van Gisbergen
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
