NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A star-studded field will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Gold Fish Casino Slots Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Moen Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher remains the man to beat, earning back-to-back wins at Richmond and now Michigan.

It's the first time since 2010 that RFK Racing has won consecutive Cup races. 

At Michigan, Buescher had to hold off a charging Martin Truex Jr., who further extends his advantage in the regular season championship. He leads Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin by 57pts. Truex also revealed at Michigan that he intends to return for the 2024 season.

Ty Gibbs holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, just three points ahead of Michael McDowell and five points clear of Daniel Suarez. Just three races remain until the playoffs begin.

It was announced this week that Front Row Motorsports will keep both Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland for the 2024 season. 

Tyler Reddick is defending winner at the Indianapolis RC, winning last year's race while driving for Richard Childress Racing.

This Sunday's event will feature several international racing stars from every corner of the motorsports world. Shane van Gisbergen is back in the Project91 Trackhouse Racing entry. He will be joined on track by fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, Le Mans 24 winners Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller, as well as 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang celebrates his win

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang celebrates his win

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are racing at the Indy RC while the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are racing at IRP)

Friday, August 11

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice (IRP) - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (IRP) - FS1

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (IRP / 200 laps) - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (IRP / 200 laps) - FS1

Saturday, August 12

9:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

10:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (62 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, August 13

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Indianapolis race (82 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, August 13
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (15/20/47) - 82 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Indianapolis?

39 cars are on the entry list with three open entries. Seven countries spanning four continents are represented in Sunday's race. As previously mentioned, Van Gisbergen will be back driving for Trackhouse in the Project91 Chevrolet. Kobayashi will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, Kostecki in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Button in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, and Rockenfeller in the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

Andy Lally is also in the field, driving the No. 51 RWR Ford as a team-mate to Button.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Jenson Button

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

33

Brodie Kostecki

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Mike Rockenfeller

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Andy Lally

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

67

Kamui Kobayashi

23XI Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

91

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

