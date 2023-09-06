Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson has already secured his place in the next round, but two races still remain in the Round of 16. The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Kansas Speedway for the second race of the 2023 playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro and William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro

Larson earned his third points-paying win of the year in the Southern 500 at Darlington, beating Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher to the checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin dominated the race, winning both stages, but was relegated to a 25th-place finish after an unscheduled pit stop for what he believed was a loose wheel.

The battle to advance remains close, with Bubba Wallace (-1pt), Kevin Harvick (-2pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4pts), and Michael McDowell (-19pts) all below the cut-line.

Just above the cut-line are three of the drivers who made the Championship 4 last year with Ross Chastain (+13pts), Joey Logano (+3pts), and Christopher Bell (+1pt).

On Monday, Hamlin announced a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing. The current relationship with JGR and 23XI Racing will also remain intact.

On the Truck side, Late Model phenom Carson Kvapil announced that he will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Bristol next weekend.

NASCAR now heads to Kansas, where Wallace is the defending winner. 23XI Racing actually swept both races at Kansas in 2022 with Kurt Busch earning his final career victory in the spring race. Earlier this year, Hamlin won at Kansas after putting Larson into the wall on the final lap. 

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, September 8

3:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FS1

Saturday, September 9

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 10

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, September 10
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, WISE-EV Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, WISE-EV Ford Mustang

Who is racing at Kansas?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club after a solid showing at Darlington. Sheldon Creed will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry, and Cole Custer is back in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Sheldon Creed

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

