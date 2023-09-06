NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Larson earned his third points-paying win of the year in the Southern 500 at Darlington, beating Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher to the checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin dominated the race, winning both stages, but was relegated to a 25th-place finish after an unscheduled pit stop for what he believed was a loose wheel.

The battle to advance remains close, with Bubba Wallace (-1pt), Kevin Harvick (-2pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4pts), and Michael McDowell (-19pts) all below the cut-line.

Just above the cut-line are three of the drivers who made the Championship 4 last year with Ross Chastain (+13pts), Joey Logano (+3pts), and Christopher Bell (+1pt).

On Monday, Hamlin announced a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing. The current relationship with JGR and 23XI Racing will also remain intact.

On the Truck side, Late Model phenom Carson Kvapil announced that he will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Bristol next weekend.

NASCAR now heads to Kansas, where Wallace is the defending winner. 23XI Racing actually swept both races at Kansas in 2022 with Kurt Busch earning his final career victory in the spring race. Earlier this year, Hamlin won at Kansas after putting Larson into the wall on the final lap.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, September 8

3:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1

9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FS1

Saturday, September 9

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 10

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps

(80/85/102) - 267 laps TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, WISE-EV Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Kansas?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club after a solid showing at Darlington. Sheldon Creed will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry, and Cole Custer is back in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing.