NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A.J. Allmendinger earned an emotional victory for himself and Kaulig Racing last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, holding off William Byron in the closing laps.

Despite a valiant late-race charge through the field for Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch battling for the lead throughout the day, both were ultimately eliminated from the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski also failed to advance.

Tyler Reddick scored enough points to climb above the cut-line while regular season champ Martin Truex Jr. was the final driver to advance, moving on by 12pts over Chastain.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Vegas playoff race, parlaying that into the championship a few weeks later. However, it's Byron who is the most recent Vegas winner, taking the checkered flag in March of this year.

This week in the news, Carson Hocevar finally revealed his 2024 plans. He will compete full-time in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports, replacing Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Legacy Motor Club added NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth as a competition advisor as they continue the rebuild process.

In the Truck Series, Marco Andretti announced that he will run the final two Truck races of the season with Spire. Niece Motorsports had an announcement as well, revealing Matt Mills as the replacement for the Cup-bound Hocevar in the No. 42 machine.

Race winner AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, October 13

7:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

7:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

Saturday, October 14

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (201 laps) - USA Netowork

Sunday, October 15

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - NBC

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80/85/102) - 267 laps

(80/85/102) - 267 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rheem Ford Mustang, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Las Vegas?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Todd Gilliland is back behind the wheel of the his usual ride in the No. 38 FRM Ford while Hocevar returns to the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet for the remainder of the season. Rick Ware Racing has J.J. Yeley in the No. 51 and Brennan Poole in the No. 15 this weekend.