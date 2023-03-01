NASCAR 2023 at Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The west coast swing continues in Las Vegas after the final NASCAR Cup race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway.
NASCAR has seen two different winners in the first two races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapping a 199-race winless streak to win Daytona 500. The following week, Kyle Busch overcame a dominant Ross Chastain to win his 61st career Cup race, doing so in just his second start as a Richard Childress Racing driver.
Chastain, who has won three of the four stages so far in 2023, enters Vegas as the championship leader.
Joey Logano won during the series last visit to Vegas in October, 2022, but Alex Bowman is the defending winner of the March event.
All three national divisions will be present at LVMS for a triple-header weekend of racing. Busch will be running all three events.
Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Speedway schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 3
4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
7:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
9:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 miles, 134 laps) - FS1
Saturday, March 4
1:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
2:20 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (300 miles, 200 laps) - FS1
Sunday, March 5
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race (400 miles, 200 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, March 5th
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 80/85/102 (200 laps, 400 miles)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang, and Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. Driver roster remains the same at Fontana.
Entry list for Las Vegas
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
