NASCAR 2023 Michigan schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 23 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Michigan International Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Chris Buescher earned victory last weekend at Richmond, capturing his third career Cup win. It was RFK Racing's first win of the 2023 season.

Martin Truex Jr. remains in control of the regular season championship, 39pts ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.

Michael McDowell still holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, 18 points ahead of rookie Ty Gibbs.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner at Michigan, beating Bubba Wallace to the checkered flag last year.

This week, Corey LaJoie agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Spire Motorsports.

Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR oval debut in the Truck Series race at IRP, driving for Niece Motorsports.

The 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class was also revealed. Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Donnie Allison were chosen. Janet Guthrie will be honored with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Michigan schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, August 4

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FS1

Saturday, August 5

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (125 laps) - NBC

Sunday, August 6

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Michigan race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, August 6
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (45/75/80) - 200 laps
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Toyota Camry

Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Michigan?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entries. Beard Motorsports is entering Sunday's race with Austin Hill driving the No. 62 Chevrolet.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

62

Austin Hill

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

