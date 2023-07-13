Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to the 'Magic Mile' this weekend. New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) will host Round 20 of the 2023 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
By:

A frantic race at Atlanta with rain threatening saw many interesting names up front and with a chance to win, but in the end it was a familiar driver capturing the checkered flag.

William Byron claimed his series-leading fourth win of the 2023 season, just ahead of Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger as rain forced he race to be called 75 laps shy of the scheduled distance.

The victory moves Byron into the regular season points lead, 21 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR now makes its annual visit to NHMS where Christopher Bell was victorious last year.

This week, it was announced that Busch Light will partner with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing in a multi-year deal following the retirement of Kevin Harvick, who has partnered with Anheuser-Busch since 2011.

NASCAR also released an updated list of Hall of Fame nominees for 2024 with Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus joining the Modern Era ballot. The Pioneer Ballot added Donnie Allison.

On Wednesday, Live Fast Motorsports revealed that Sheldon Creed will make his Cup debut with the team later this year at Kansas.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 14

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 15

12:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:50 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 16

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 Race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, July 16
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (70/115/116) - 301 laps
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

 

Who is racing at New Hampshire?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Cole Custer is again racing this weekend, making his second start of the year in the No. 51 RWR entry. Ryan Newman is also racing, driving the No. 15 as an RWR teammate to Custer. New Hampshire is the site of Newman's first Cup win, nearly 21 years ago. This weekend will be his 727th Cup start.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cole Custer

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
