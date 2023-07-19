NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Round 21 of the 2023 Cup Series season.
Martin Truex Jr. dominated at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading 254 of 301 laps on his way to his third win of the 2023 season. The race was run on Monday after extreme weather forced NASCAR to postpone the event.
The victory allowed Truex to regain control of the regular season points lead. He now leads William Byron by 17pts.
NASCAR now heads to Pocono where Chase Elliott is the defending winner. Denny Hamlin had originally won the race, but he and then-teammate Kyle Busch were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. Elliott, who finished third, inherited the race win. NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is currently in dire need of a race win to make the playoffs, with just six more races before the regular season comes to an end.
This weekend is a triple-header with the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series all competing at the Tricky Triangle. Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon are among the Cup drivers who have entered the Xfinity race. Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell have all entered the Truck race.
It was announced this week that another Supercars star will give NASCAR a try later this year. Following Shane van Gisbergen's stunning win on debut at Chicago, Brodie Kostecki will now make his debut at the Indianapolis RC with Richard Childress Racing.
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry
Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, July 21
1:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps) - FS1
Saturday, July 22
12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (60 laps) - FS1
2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
3:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, July 23
2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Pocono Race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, July 23
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (30/65/65) - 160 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Toyota Camry
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Pocono?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Cole Custer will compete in his third consecutive Cup race of the year, again driving the No. 51 RWR entry. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry after Ryan Newman drove the car at New Hampshire.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Cole Custer
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Ty Dillon
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez enters Pocono Xfinity race with Kaulig
Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"
