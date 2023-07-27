Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Preview

NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Following a dramatic race at Pocono, NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for Round 22 of the 2023 Cup season.

Denny Hamlin took a controversial victory last weekend at Pocono after pushing Kyle Larson into the outside wall on a late-race restart.

He claimed the checkered flag to a chorus of boos, but there were no apologies from the veteran driver after earning his 50th career win and Toyota's 600th in NASCAR.

He led a Toyota 1-2-3 with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in second and Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finishing third.

Truex has extended his lead in the regular season championship, now leading William Byron by 30 points.

Michael McDowell holds the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, 17 points ahead of A.J. Allmendinger and 23 points clear of Daniel Suarez.

Larson is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking victory in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 finish earlier this year.

There's been some Silly Season news recently with Justin Haley revealing that he will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of the year, joining Rick Ware Racing in a multi-year deal.

Spire Motorsports named Kevin 'Bono' Manion as the new crew chief for Ty Dillon this week, while Legacy Motor Club appointed Cal Wells III as the race team's new CEO.

What is the NASCAR at Richmond and Road America) schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change; Cup and Trucks are racing at Richmond while the Xfinity Series is racing at Road America)

Friday, July 28

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 29

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America Race (45 laps) - NBC

7:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series Richmond Race (250 laps) - FS1

Sunday, July 30

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Richmond Race (400 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (70/160/170) - 400 laps
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry leads

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry leads

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Richmond?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR entry, while Kaulig will have Derek Kraus practice and qualifying the No. 16 car for A.J. Allmendinger while he competes in Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger (Derek Kraus to practice and qualify car)

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
