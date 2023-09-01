NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Bubba Wallace secured the final spot in the playoffs at Daytona as Chris Buescher led Brad Keselowski in a 1-2 finish for RFK Racing.

Chase Elliott finished fourth and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career. 2022 playoff drivers Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman also missed the cut.

Martin Truex Jr. locked up the regular season title, but it's William Byron who now sits atop the reset points standing. Take a look at the updates playoff standings below:

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 2036 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 2036 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2025 4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 3 2021 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 2019 6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2017 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2014 8 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 2011 9 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 0 2010 10 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 1 2009 11 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 1 2008 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 1 2008 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 2007 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 1 2005 15 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2004 16 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 0 2000

Byron is the most recent Cup winner at Darlington, taking the checkered flag earlier this year after Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson collided on a late restart. But it's Erik Jones who is the defending winner of the Southern 500, taking an upset victory last September.

This week, it was announced that Cindric and Harrison Burton would swap crew chiefs after both drivers failed to make the playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing also swapped pit crews between the No. 20 team of Christopher Bell and the No. 54 team of Ty Gibbs.

On the Truck side, Matt DiBenedetto announced that he will not return to Rackley W.A.R. in 2024 and is "exploring all options in all three series." NASCAR also penalized title contender Ty Majeski after finding an issue relating to a right-rear tire that was confiscated from the truck during pre-qualifying inspection last weekend.

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, September 2

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 3

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Darlington Race (367 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, September 3rd

Sunday, September 3rd TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (115/115/1376) - 367 laps

(115/115/1376) - 367 laps TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Southern 500 at Darlington

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar will be making his second Cup start of the year, this time driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR Ford with J.J. Yeley returning to the No. 15 RWR Ford.