NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have arrived. 16 drivers are separated by just 36 points with the Southern 500 at Darlington serving as the first of ten battlegrounds.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Bubba Wallace secured the final spot in the playoffs at Daytona as Chris Buescher led Brad Keselowski in a 1-2 finish for RFK Racing.

Chase Elliott finished fourth and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career. 2022 playoff drivers Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman also missed the cut.

Martin Truex Jr. locked up the regular season title, but it's William Byron who now sits atop the reset points standing. Take a look at the updates playoff standings below:

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points
1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 2036
2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 2036
3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2025
4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 3 2021
5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 2019
6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2017
7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2014
8 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 2011
9 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 0 2010
10 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 1 2009
11 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 1 2008
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 1 2008
13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 2007
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 1 2005
15 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2004
16 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 0 2000

Byron is the most recent Cup winner at Darlington, taking the checkered flag earlier this year after Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson collided on a late restart. But it's Erik Jones who is the defending winner of the Southern 500, taking an upset victory last September.

This week, it was announced that Cindric and Harrison Burton would swap crew chiefs after both drivers failed to make the playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing also swapped pit crews between the No. 20 team of Christopher Bell and the No. 54 team of Ty Gibbs.

On the Truck side, Matt DiBenedetto announced that he will not return to Rackley W.A.R. in 2024 and is "exploring all options in all three series." NASCAR also penalized title contender Ty Majeski after finding an issue relating to a right-rear tire that was confiscated from the truck during pre-qualifying inspection last weekend.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, September 2

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 3

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Darlington Race (367 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, September 3rd
  • TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (115/115/1376) - 367 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Moen Ford Mustang, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Moen Ford Mustang, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing in the Southern 500 at Darlington

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar will be making his second Cup start of the year, this time driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 RWR Ford with J.J. Yeley returning to the No. 15 RWR Ford.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Ryan Newman

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

