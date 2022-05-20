Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Texas Preview

NASCAR All-Star Race schedule, entry list and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race this weekend.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race weekend

The 38th running of NASCAR's All-Star Race takes place this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity and Truck Series will also be at TMS for a packed weekend of racing.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event, which is being held in Texas for just the second time.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, May 20

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps / 220 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 21

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (167 laps / 250 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:35 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 22

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Open race - FOX SPORTS 1

8 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race - FOX SPORTS 1

NASCAR Open Entry List

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

15

 Garrett Smithley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

NASCAR All-Star Race entry list

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

All-Star Race Format

The new All-Star format provides a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages or the pit stop competition during the break between Stages 2 and 3.

STAGE 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

STAGE 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

SPECIAL STAGE BREAK/Pit Stop Competition: Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

STAGE 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.

FINAL STAGE (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If no “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25, NASCAR will call an “All-Star” competition caution. Winner of the Final Stage earns $1 million.

