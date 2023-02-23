Subscribe
Previous / Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club, Fontana Preview

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

After another thrilling Daytona 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup season moves onto Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California for Round 2 of the year.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Listen to this article

Following the season-opening spectacle that is Daytona 500, NASCAR's 'true' season begins now. Auto Club Speedway kicks off a three-week stretch on the west coast in what is going to be the final race on the two-mile oval before it is reconfigured into a short track. 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapped a 199-race winless streak with his Daytona 500 victory, and returned JTG Daugherty Racing to the winner's circle for the first time since Watkins Glen in August, 2014.

Joey Logano, who finished second in the 500, enters Fontana as the championship leader. 

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this race, passing Daniel Suarez late and then fending off Austin Dillon on the final lap.

Read Also:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, February 25

12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

12:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

2:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Sunday, February 26

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 race (200 laps) – FOX NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, February 26th
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 65/65/70 (200 laps, 400 miles)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at Auto Club Speedway?

36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. No one will go home. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry, which earned a tenth-place finish in the Daytona 500 with rookie Riley Herbst.

Entry list for Auto Club Speedway

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon  Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick  Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 Noah Gragson  Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
54 Ty Gibbs  Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 B. J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing  Chevrolet

 

shares
comments

Related video

Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

2023 Daytona 500 race results Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener

Pastrana: 500 "was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”

Pastrana: 500 "was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Pastrana P11 in Daytona 500 debut Pastrana: 500 "was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done”

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Misc General

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

SUPC Supercars

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NSTR NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.