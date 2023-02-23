NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Listen to this article

Following the season-opening spectacle that is Daytona 500, NASCAR's 'true' season begins now. Auto Club Speedway kicks off a three-week stretch on the west coast in what is going to be the final race on the two-mile oval before it is reconfigured into a short track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapped a 199-race winless streak with his Daytona 500 victory, and returned JTG Daugherty Racing to the winner's circle for the first time since Watkins Glen in August, 2014.

Joey Logano, who finished second in the 500, enters Fontana as the championship leader.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this race, passing Daniel Suarez late and then fending off Austin Dillon on the final lap.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, February 25

12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

12:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

2:45 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Sunday, February 26

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 race (200 laps) – FOX NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, February 26th

Sunday, February 26th TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: 65/65/70 (200 laps, 400 miles)

65/65/70 (200 laps, 400 miles) TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at Auto Club Speedway?

36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. No one will go home. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry, which earned a tenth-place finish in the Daytona 500 with rookie Riley Herbst.

Entry list for Auto Club Speedway