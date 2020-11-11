NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to hold one condensed postseason awards show next week

shares
comments
By:

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR will have one condensed awards show during the off-season to recognize its championships in the Cup, Xfinity and Trucks series.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the Nascar 2020 Cup Championship.
The 2020 Awards Show will be broadcast on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.  The Cup Series awards were originally scheduled to be held in Nashville, Tenn., for the second consecutive year. 

The 90-minute show will celebrate and feature appearances from the sport's 2020 national series champions - Chase Elliott in Cup, Austin Cindric in Xfinity and Sheldon Creed in Trucks and NBC Sports' Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider will co-host the presentation.

The show will also feature an opening performance by musician Chris Stapleton with the debut of his son, "Arkansas," from his new album Starting Over, and a tribute to seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final fulltime season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

In addition, the show will include the announcement of the Bill France Award of Excellence recipient, name the 2020 Most Popular Drivers, highlight this year's Betty Jane Humanitarian Award finalists, honor the rookie of the year in each series as well as recognize other award winners.

