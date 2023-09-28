NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024
The Brickyard 400 will return in 2024 with the NASCAR Cup Series planning to return to the iconic oval layout next year.
NASCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) both confirmed the news on Thursday.
The Brickyard 400 has long been considered a crown jewel on the NASCAR calendar, first joining the schedule in 1994. But following the 2020 NASCAR Cup season, it was removed.
NASCAR still competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but now on the road course layout. The event was not without drama and action, but the longer it went on, the louder voices grew for NASCAR to give the oval another chance.
The push to revive the Brickyard 400 gained momentum with the introduction of the Next Gen car, which has been criticized for how it races on road courses while being praised for the kind of shows it puts on at the larger oval tracks.
The 30th anniversary of the event will make its return to the Cup schedule. The Xfinity Series will also return to the big speedway with a 250-mile race on Saturday, July 20.
The Brickyard 400 will take place the following day on Sunday, July 21. Kevin Harvick is the most recent winner of the event, beating Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola to the checkered flag.
Jeff Gordon has more wins at IMS than any other driver, taking victory five times in his career. He won the inaugural event in 1994 and won for the fifth and final time two decades later in 2014. At least two former Brickyard 400 winners will be on the grid for the 2024 return (Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch).
NASCAR has yet to release the complete 2024 schedule. Recently, it was announced that the Bristol Dirt race will not continue, with both races at Bristol taking place on the traditional concrete surface. Earlier today, it was revealed that North Wilkesboro will again host the All-Star Race for the second consecutive year.
