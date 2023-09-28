Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR will return to the Indianapolis oval in 2024

The Brickyard 400 will return in 2024 with the NASCAR Cup Series planning to return to the iconic oval layout next year.

Nick DeGroot
By:

NASCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) both confirmed the news on Thursday.

The Brickyard 400 has long been considered a crown jewel on the NASCAR calendar, first joining the schedule in 1994. But following the 2020 NASCAR Cup season, it was removed.

NASCAR still competes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but now on the road course layout. The event was not without drama and action, but the longer it went on, the louder voices grew for NASCAR to give the oval another chance.

The push to revive the Brickyard 400 gained momentum with the introduction of the Next Gen car, which has been criticized for how it races on road courses while being praised for the kind of shows it puts on at the larger oval tracks.

The 30th anniversary of the event will make its return to the Cup schedule. The Xfinity Series will also return to the big speedway with a 250-mile race on Saturday, July 20.

The Brickyard 400 will take place the following day on Sunday, July 21. Kevin Harvick is the most recent winner of the event, beating Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola to the checkered flag.

Jeff Gordon has more wins at IMS than any other driver, taking victory five times in his career. He won the inaugural event in 1994 and won for the fifth and final time two decades later in 2014. At least two former Brickyard 400 winners will be on the grid for the 2024 return (Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch).

 

NASCAR has yet to release the complete 2024 schedule. Recently, it was announced that the Bristol Dirt race will not continue, with both races at Bristol taking place on the traditional concrete surface. Earlier today, it was revealed that North Wilkesboro will again host the All-Star Race for the second consecutive year.

shares
comments

NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup

North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe