Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday Next / Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II News

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

By:

Bubba Wallace stands on the verge of his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory, as Monday’s rain-delayed Yellawood 500 at Talladega was red-flagged for more rain when he was leading.

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

Read Also:

Wallace was scored as leading Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch when the race went yellow for a multi-car pileup, and was then red flagged for rain with three laps remaining in Stage 2.

As half distance has been covered, the race would be official if NASCAR decides not to restart due to continued poor weather conditions.

“I’m a big believer in, when you get a tyre vibration or feel something go wrong, don’t talk about it – it won’t happen,” said Wallace. “I want it to rain, I want that happen, but as far as it being called official, we’ve still got a lot of laps to go, I don’t want to talk about it.

“Super-proud of everyone on this McDonald’s Toyota Camry, we’ve been a decent plate racer and I’ve told my team I want to be one of those good plate racers. Appreciate Brad pushing us and for my spotter.”

When asked if he was nervous about the potential of his first victory, he replied: “It takes a lot for me to get excited, I’m good.”

At present, the track is soaked and rain continued until 16:10 local time, when track drying efforts were commenced.

 

 

 

shares
comments
Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Previous article

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Next article

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

27 min
3
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

4
Formula 1

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

2 h
5
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Latest news
Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race
NAS

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race

7m
NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading
NAS

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

27m
Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NAS

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Oct 3, 2021
Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
Video Inside
NAS

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Oct 3, 2021
What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
Playoff push: Hendrick Motorsports eyes strong finish to 2021 02:31
NASCAR Cup
Oct 1, 2021

Playoff push: Hendrick Motorsports eyes strong finish to 2021

Preview Show: Playoff drivers eye clean race at Talladega 03:04
NASCAR Cup
Oct 1, 2021

Preview Show: Playoff drivers eye clean race at Talladega

Denny Hamlin heads to Talladega with no stress after win at Vegas 01:15
NASCAR Cup
Sep 27, 2021

Denny Hamlin heads to Talladega with no stress after win at Vegas

Chase Elliott after runner-up finish at Vegas: ‘Not quite close enough’ 01:46
NASCAR Cup
Sep 27, 2021

Chase Elliott after runner-up finish at Vegas: ‘Not quite close enough’

Royal flush for Denny Hamlin at Vegas; advances to Round of 8 with win 01:06
NASCAR Cup
Sep 27, 2021

Royal flush for Denny Hamlin at Vegas; advances to Round of 8 with win

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Watch Vettel, Stroll hoon around in James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Motor1.com
Automotive

Watch Vettel, Stroll hoon around in James Bond's Aston Martin DB5

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime
Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

O’Ward taken out of IndyCar title fight early in series finale Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar

O’Ward taken out of IndyCar title fight early in series finale

Bubba Wallace More from
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace Bristol II
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace

Netflix to produce new documentary series on Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup

Netflix to produce new documentary series on Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace: Gen-7 car "sounds really mean" on track

Trending Today

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lando Norris opens up on mental health struggles that left him depressed

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Baja 1000 early results
Score Score

Baja 1000 early results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Larry Pearson Texas Preview
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Larry Pearson Texas Preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR red flags Talladega race with Bubba Wallace leading

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Sunday's Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.