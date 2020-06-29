NASCAR cancels 2020 Champion's Week due to COVID-19

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR cancels 2020 Champion's Week due to COVID-19

By:
Jun 29, 2020, 6:25 PM

NASCAR Champion's Week festivities and its annual Awards banquet, which follow the conclusion of every season, has been called off for 2020.

The event was moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2019 after ten years in Las Vegas. Before that, the annual celebration was held in New York City.

But due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the series has opted to call off the event for 2020.

The sanctioning body released the following statement Monday: “With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur,” the statement reads. “The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.”

NASCAR announced earlier this month that the series would race at Nashville Superspeedway next year, returning to the track for the first time since 2011. 

