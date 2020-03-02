NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

shares
comments
NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 9:40 PM

NASCAR is making a big change for 2021 along with the introduction of the Nex Gen race car: Center-locking wheels with a single lug nut.

NASCAR will also move from a 15-inch steel to 18-inch aluminum rims.

"One of our main goals with the Next Gen car is to provide a vehicle that better replicates what our OEM partners sell in the showroom – both in looks and relevant technology. Moving to an 18” forged aluminum wheel helps do just that," said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst.

"Once the decision was made to go that direction, we tested different lug nut options. With the loads on the larger wheels, we had to make sure that the wheel would remain securely fastened the car. The single lug, center lock design was the best way to accomplish this."

Read Also:

However, this will not fundamentally change how pit stops look moving forward but will result in faster stops.

"The choreography of a pit stop won’t change. You’ll still have the same over-the-wall crew members you have today, and rules related to when they can enter the pit box are still in effect," explained Probst.

"It will still be important for the tire changers to be quick off the wall to get to the far side of the car. Hand-eye coordination remains extremely important, you’re still trying to get the lug and tire on and off the car faster than 39 other teams. The overall way a pit stop looks will remain the same.

"In terms of timing, the torque is higher on the single lug, which means they have to leave the gun on longer. In our testing, we’ve found that it takes approximately half a second to properly tighten this new lug. Today, a good tire changer can remove five lugs in about .8 seconds. So, while pit stops may be a touch quicker next year, it won’t be a significant difference."

Read Also:

Next article
Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck

Previous article

Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck

Next article

Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed

Following Fontana, Toyota drivers have a need for (more) speed
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
General

Motorsport.tv launches free-to-air service for fans

4
Formula 1

Introducing the McLaren MP4-18

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race
eSpt

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events
eSpt

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak
NAS

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing
NAS

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon
NAS

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.