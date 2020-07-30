NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Breaking news

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

shares
comments
NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course
By:
Jul 30, 2020, 8:39 PM

NASCAR has announced race details for its August 15-16 event at the Daytona International Speedway road course, including an additional chicane.

The 14-turn, 3.57-mile course will host the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, as well as ARCA. The event was created following the cancellation of the Watkins Glen weekend.

An additional chicane is being added to the exit of oval Turn 4 in order to slow the cars down before they enter Turn 1 on the road course.

Turn 4 Skid Pad Chicane

Turn 4 Skid Pad Chicane

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“NASCAR and its OEMs ran several simulations to determine the course layout and engine/aero package for the inaugural NASCAR race on the Daytona International Speedway road course," said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation. "Due to the predicted high speeds and loads on the braking system, NASCAR will add a chicane off oval Turn 4 at Daytona and move to a high downforce 750 hp aero/engine package for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 16. We believe this will combine vehicle performance and safety to provide the best possible road course race for our fans.”

Cup teams will use the high downforce package, but with 750 horsepower. Race lengths can be seen below:

Series Stages Total laps Total miles
Cup  15/30/65 65 234.65
Xfinity 15/30/52 52 187.72
Trucks 12/25/44 44 158.85
 

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Previous article

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
36m

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

Hulkenberg in frame for shock F1 return, replacing Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg in frame for shock F1 return, replacing Perez

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Driver standings after VIR
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Driver standings after VIR

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

Red Bull plans extensive trial of new parts at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Red Bull plans extensive trial of new parts at Silverstone

Latest news

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
36m

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Ryan Newman not focused on 'what could have been' at Daytona
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Ryan Newman not focused on 'what could have been' at Daytona

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg in frame for shock F1 return, replacing Perez

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

36m
3
Formula 1

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

2h
4
WEC

WEC: "The market will decide" if LMDh is delayed

5
Supercars

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course
NAS

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Ryan Newman not focused on 'what could have been' at Daytona
NAS

Ryan Newman not focused on 'what could have been' at Daytona

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th
Esports

New content heading to NASCAR HEAT 5® on July 30th

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.