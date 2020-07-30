NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

The 14-turn, 3.57-mile course will host the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, as well as ARCA. The event was created following the cancellation of the Watkins Glen weekend.

An additional chicane is being added to the exit of oval Turn 4 in order to slow the cars down before they enter Turn 1 on the road course.

Turn 4 Skid Pad Chicane Photo by: NASCAR Media

“NASCAR and its OEMs ran several simulations to determine the course layout and engine/aero package for the inaugural NASCAR race on the Daytona International Speedway road course," said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation. "Due to the predicted high speeds and loads on the braking system, NASCAR will add a chicane off oval Turn 4 at Daytona and move to a high downforce 750 hp aero/engine package for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 16. We believe this will combine vehicle performance and safety to provide the best possible road course race for our fans.”

Cup teams will use the high downforce package, but with 750 horsepower. Race lengths can be seen below: