NASCAR's L.A. Clash at the Coliseum results: Logano wins

The unofficial start to the 2022 season ends with a Team Penske Ford Mustang in Victory Lane. Logano passed Busch around halfway and held on through the final green-flag run to take the checkered flag.

Check out the complete race results from the 150-lap main event...

Pos. Driver Team 1 Joey Logano Team Penske 2 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 8 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 9 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 10 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 12 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 14 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 15 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 17 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 19 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 20 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing 21 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 22 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing

What happened in the race?

Tyler Reddick led the early portion of the race before a broken transaxle ended his race on Lap 53. Busch and Logano then traded the lead for the remainder of the race with Logano winning by 0.877s at the conclusion of 150 laps.

18 of the 23 starters finished with six cautions during the event.

Next up is the official start to the 2022 season with the iconic Daytona 500 on February 20th.