NASCAR Coke 600: Ty Gibbs beats Byron to first career pole

After a brief delay for some light drizzle, Gibbs rocketed to top of the leaderboard in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying with an average lap speed of 183.953 mph – the fastest lap of the day.

The pole is the first of Gibbs’ Cup career and will come in his 65th start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota. He also started on the pole in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the track.

“It’s really cool to get my first pole in the Coca Cola 600. I’m super excited,” said Gibbs, who had started second three times already this season. “I hope I can turn it into my first win tomorrow.”

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron – who spun earlier in the day in practice – ended second quick (183.580 mph) and Gibbs’ JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, was third (183.461 mph).

JGR team-mate Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

Reddick will start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field after his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was penalized by NASCAR for a violation in pre-qualifying inspection.

Round 1 / Group A

Reddick and Bell tied for the same average lap speed (181.733 mph) in the first group, although Reddick will have to start from the rear of the field regardless of where he ends up qualifying.

McDowell ended up third fastest (181.415 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Chastain and Byron, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice.

Among those who failed to advance were Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

Round 1 / Group B

Truex led the way in the second group with an average lap speed of 182.902 mph – the fastest speed of the day at the time.

Bowman was second fastest (182.871 mph) and Gibbs was third (182.303 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Larson and Elliott.

Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric.

Chris Buescher, who wrecked in Saturday’s practice, moved to a backup car and did not participate in qualifying. He will have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.