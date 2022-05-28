Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Results

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Coke 600 practice results

The lone practice session for NASCAR's longest race ends with Kyle Larson atop the speed charts.

Listen to this article

Larson led the way at 182.50mph, however, he will not have a shot at the pole. After going quickest, he found the wall and sustained right-side damage. The team has opted to fix the car, so he will not take part in qualifying.

Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece also spun during practice. Kaz Grala was the center of a bizarre incident when the hood came up on his No. 50 car and wrapped around the windshield. 

Austin Cindric was the top driver in Group B, and ranked fourth overall on the time sheets.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 10 29.589     182.500
2 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 20 29.637 0.048 0.048 182.205
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 20 29.703 0.114 0.066 181.800
4 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 18 29.705 0.116 0.002 181.788
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 23 29.730 0.141 0.025 181.635
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 20 29.753 0.164 0.023 181.494
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 23 29.758 0.169 0.005 181.464
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 20 29.802 0.213 0.044 181.196
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 25 29.847 0.258 0.045 180.923
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 22 29.853 0.264 0.006 180.886
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 20 29.885 0.296 0.032 180.693
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 18 29.897 0.308 0.012 180.620
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 19 29.937 0.348 0.040 180.379
14 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 20 29.963 0.374 0.026 180.222
15 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 20 29.983 0.394 0.020 180.102
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 4 30.013 0.424 0.030 179.922
17 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 20 30.075 0.486 0.062 179.551
18 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 22 30.146 0.557 0.071 179.128
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 15 30.161 0.572 0.015 179.039
20 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 9 30.188 0.599 0.027 178.879
21 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 19 30.206 0.617 0.018 178.772
22 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 24 30.206 0.617 0.000 178.772
23 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 19 30.232 0.643 0.026 178.619
24 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 20 30.266 0.677 0.034 178.418
25 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 21 30.277 0.688 0.011 178.353
26 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 18 30.287 0.698 0.010 178.294
27 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 25 30.294 0.705 0.007 178.253
28 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 14 30.306 0.717 0.012 178.183
29 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 21 30.369 0.780 0.063 177.813
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 21 30.395 0.806 0.026 177.661
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 14 30.424 0.835 0.029 177.491
32 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 20 30.666 1.077 0.242 176.091
33 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 24 30.730 1.141 0.064 175.724
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 13 30.738 1.149 0.008 175.678
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3 30.909 1.320 0.171 174.706
36 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 18 31.251 1.662 0.342 172.794
37 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 7 31.795 2.206 0.544 169.838
