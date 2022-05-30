NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins

Listen to this article

Denny Hamlin collected his 48th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first in the Coke 600 after battling Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Late in the race, Chase Briscoe spun as he battled Kyle Larson for the race lead. The incident set up a two-lap dash that led to a massive accident on the frontstretch, putting the JGR drivers in the catbird seat.

The 600-miler was slowed by 18 cautions and a red flag, and had just about everything.