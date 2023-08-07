NASCAR Cup 2023 Michigan race results
Chris Buescher held off a charging Martin Truex Jr. to win at Michigan, earning his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win of the year.
For the first time since 2010, RFK Racing has won back-to-back races.
Truex won both stages and had by far the fastest car in the field, but he was unable to pass Buescher in the closing laps.
He pulled alongside Buescher at one point, but nearly spun while underneath the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was forced to settle for second, but further extended his regular season points lead after another very strong showing.
The race, which spanned over two days thanks to rain, was slowed by nine cautions.
There were 26 lead changes between 16 different race leaders.
It was a difficult day for several top drivers with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and William Byron all crashing out early. Christopher Bell spun as well while battling for the lead, but rebounded to a 13th-place finish.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|1
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|200
|3:02'58.855
|10
|2
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|200
|+0.152
|0.152
|13
|3
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|200
|+1.781
|1.629
|13
|4
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|200
|+4.903
|3.122
|10
|5
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|200
|+15.574
|10.671
|15
|6
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|200
|+16.052
|0.478
|11
|7
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|200
|+17.692
|1.640
|11
|8
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|200
|+18.610
|0.918
|11
|9
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|200
|+18.907
|0.297
|10
|10
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|200
|+20.490
|1.583
|16
|11
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|200
|+20.795
|0.305
|12
|12
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|200
|+22.249
|1.454
|11
|13
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|200
|+23.818
|1.569
|19
|14
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|200
|+26.350
|2.532
|12
|15
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|200
|+26.511
|0.161
|12
|16
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|200
|+26.861
|0.350
|11
|17
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|200
|+28.549
|1.688
|11
|18
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|200
|+30.846
|2.297
|11
|19
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|200
|+31.812
|0.966
|16
|20
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|200
|+31.933
|0.121
|13
|21
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|200
|+35.343
|3.410
|14
|22
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|199
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|12
|23
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|199
|+1 Lap
|4.792
|13
|24
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|199
|+1 Lap
|4.841
|15
|25
|COLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|199
|+1 Lap
|16.497
|16
|26
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|199
|+1 Lap
|0.208
|12
|27
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|199
|+1 Lap
|0.254
|15
|28
|AUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|198
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|17
|29
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|197
|+3 Laps
|1 Lap
|15
|30
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|197
|+3 Laps
|6.653
|12
|31
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|197
|+3 Laps
|6.951
|15
|32
|JOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|196
|+4 Laps
|1 Lap
|16
|33
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|134
|+66 Laps
|62 Laps
|14
|34
|JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|50
|+150 Laps
|84 Laps
|5
|35
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|46
|+154 Laps
|4 Laps
|11
|36
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|34
|+166 Laps
|12 Laps
|4
|37
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|14
|+186 Laps
|20 Laps
|4
