Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

By:

Jay Fabian, NASCAR’s managing director of the Cup Series, will “step back” from his role as he faces felony and misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty in Mecklenburg County, N.C.

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

Fabian has a Sept. 27, 2021, court date in Mecklenburg County for two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

It remains unclear when and where Fabian was arrested but Mecklenburg County records confirm he has not been arrested there.

NASCAR issued the following brief statement on Thursday:

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved.”

Fabian’s position will be filled by several different people in NASCAR’s competition department.

NASCAR officials that work under Fabian were notified on Thursday morning that Fabian was stepping away temporarily from his role but were not told why. Many only found out when media began reporting the animal cruelty charges on Twitter, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report was taken on July 21 at an address in Charlotte, N.C., which is listed as Fabian’s home address according to N.C. voting records.

The report says officers received a 911 call on that day “regarding an animal cruelty case” at Fabian’s address.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers said they found “a deceased dog,” an “almost deceased dog” and a third “healthiest” dog.

Fabian was promoted to Cup managing director in 2019 replacing Richard Buck. He joined NASCAR in 2016.

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona

Previous article

NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

6 h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1

3
Formula 1

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

7 h
4
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

1 h
NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona

Aug 24, 2021
Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona

Aug 23, 2021
Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win
Video Inside
NAS

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win

Aug 23, 2021
Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"
Video Inside
NAS

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Aug 22, 2021
Latest videos
‘Chase’ offers inside look at beginnings of a Cup champion 01:03
NASCAR Cup
Aug 24, 2021

‘Chase’ offers inside look at beginnings of a Cup champion

NASCAR Cup: Landon Cassill returns at Daytona 00:35
NASCAR Cup
Aug 24, 2021

NASCAR Cup: Landon Cassill returns at Daytona

Race Rewind: Dillon wrecked, Blaney locks in second win of 2021 11:56
NASCAR Cup
Aug 23, 2021

Race Rewind: Dillon wrecked, Blaney locks in second win of 2021

Chaos unfolds after late-race restart at Michigan 02:30
NASCAR Cup
Aug 23, 2021

Chaos unfolds after late-race restart at Michigan

In-Car: Watch as Austin Dillon gets turned, wrecks hard at Michigan 00:48
NASCAR Cup
Aug 23, 2021

In-Car: Watch as Austin Dillon gets turned, wrecks hard at Michigan

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona Michigan
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up" Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Trending Today

Robin Miller, 1949-2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Jared, the Subway guy, at Daytona Saturday, in trouble Tuesday
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jared, the Subway guy, at Daytona Saturday, in trouble Tuesday

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series playoff scenarios heading to Daytona

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.