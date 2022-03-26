NASCAR Cup at COTA qualifying results: Blaney takes pole

Listen to this article

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney will start from pole position with Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez alongside. This will be Blaney's eighth career pole and his second of the 2022 season.

This will be Suarez's fourth front row start of his career and his first since September, 2019. There was just 0.026s between the two drivers on the time charts.

Group A qualifying results

Group B qualifying results