NASCAR Next Gen "has to have hybrid" for Le Mans 24h entry Next / Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta News

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

NASCAR heads to the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway for what could be a spectacular race.

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?

The newly revamped Atlanta will be narrower than before and has had the banking increased from 24 to 28 degrees -- higher than any other intermediate track on the NASCAR schedule. The track width has been deceased from 55 feet to 40 feet in the corners. The frontstretch is now 52 feet wide and the backstretch 42 feet.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, March 18

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

11:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps / 207.9 miles)- FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series (163 laps / 251.02 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 20

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (325 laps / 500.5 miles) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open team entered -- Greg Biffle and the No. 44 NY Racing Team. 

Although it may not mean much with the fully overhauled race track, Kurt Busch enters as the defending race winner. He also has more wins at Atlanta than any other active driver, winning four times (2002, 2009, 2010, 2021).

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 David Ragan

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ Mcleod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

With four different winners in the first four races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), and Chase Briscoe (Phoenix). 

Joey Logano leads the regular season points standings while his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney has led the most laps, even though VL has eluded them both so far.

  DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Joey Logano 4 0 1 2 0 984 19 10.8 12.0 136   0
2    Kyle Busch 4 0 1 3 0 987 77 15.3 7.8 132 -4 0
3    Chase Elliott 4 0 0 2 0 985 62 10.8 14.0 131 -5 0
4    Kyle Larson 4 1 2 2 1 903 58 5.8 17.3 126 -10 5
5    Chase Briscoe 4 1 2 2 0 848 121 10.8 13.8 126 -10 5
6    Aric Almirola 4 0 1 3 0 987 0 23.5 7.3 122 -14 0
7    Ryan Blaney 4 0 2 2 1 817 190 6.3 15.5 118 -18 1
8    Austin Cindric 4 1 1 1 1 986 21 4.3 14.0 116 -20 5
9    Tyler Reddick 4 0 1 2 0 936 90 11.3 17.3 114 -22 2
10    Kevin Harvick 4 0 0 2 0 977 1 23.8 13.8 111 -25 0
11    Alex Bowman 4 1 1 1 0 982 16 9.5 16.0 109 -27 6
12    Kurt Busch 4 0 1 2 0 985 4 24.8 11.3 109 -27 0
13    Martin Truex, Jr. 4 0 0 1 0 894 12 14.5 17.3 109 -27 2
14    Ross Chastain 4 0 2 2 0 846 83 21.8 18.5 101 -35 1
15    William Byron 4 0 1 1 0 799 37 12.5 23.8 98 -38 1
16    Austin Dillon 4 0 1 1 0 982 1 18.8 14.8 97 -39 0
