Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list and how to watch Next / NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
NASCAR Cup / Bristol Results

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt final practice results: Hamlin fastest

Joe Gibbs Racing topped final practice at the Bristol Dirt Track with Denny Hamlin leading teammate Kyle Busch.

Listen to this article

Hamlin led the way at 87.218mph, lapping the temporary dirt track in 20.638 seconds.

Several drivers encountered trouble, similar to the first practice. Kyle Larson and William Byron were among those who got into the wall while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott spun.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 84 20.638     87.218
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 78 20.668 0.030 0.030 87.091
3 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 93 20.683 0.045 0.015 87.028
4 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 82 20.695 0.057 0.012 86.978
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 61 20.707 0.069 0.012 86.927
6 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 59 20.720 0.082 0.013 86.873
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 65 20.729 0.091 0.009 86.835
8 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 61 20.751 0.113 0.022 86.743
9 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 79 20.758 0.120 0.007 86.714
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 23 20.794 0.156 0.036 86.563
11 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 102 20.809 0.171 0.015 86.501
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 31 20.815 0.177 0.006 86.476
13 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 38 20.817 0.179 0.002 86.468
14 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 87 20.855 0.217 0.038 86.310
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 88 20.856 0.218 0.001 86.306
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 67 20.859 0.221 0.003 86.294
17 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 59 20.868 0.230 0.009 86.256
18 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 106 20.875 0.237 0.007 86.228
19 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 59 20.888 0.250 0.013 86.174
20 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 86 20.899 0.261 0.011 86.129
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 93 20.905 0.267 0.006 86.104
22 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 67 20.919 0.281 0.014 86.046
23 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 101 20.946 0.308 0.027 85.935
24 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 81 20.958 0.320 0.012 85.886
25 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 89 20.963 0.325 0.005 85.866
26 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 85 20.985 0.347 0.022 85.776
27 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 70 20.993 0.355 0.008 85.743
28 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 50 20.999 0.361 0.006 85.718
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 83 21.058 0.420 0.059 85.478
30 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 70 21.062 0.424 0.004 85.462
31 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 45 21.078 0.440 0.016 85.397
32 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 38 21.091 0.453 0.013 85.344
33 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 64 21.108 0.470 0.017 85.276
34 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 51 21.120 0.482 0.012 85.227
35 78 United States Josh Williams Ford 16 21.124 0.486 0.004 85.211
36 77 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 50 21.193 0.555 0.069 84.934
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list and how to watch
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list and how to watch
Next article

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
Load comments

Latest news

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.