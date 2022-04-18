NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

Listen to this article

Kyle Busch took the white flag in third place, but snagged the race win when chaos ensued just ahead of him. Tyler Reddick was moments away from capturing his first ever Cup Series victory when second-place runner Chase Briscoe lost control and sent both cars spinning.

Reddick still nearly won, crossing the finish line just behind Busch in second. Briscoe ended up in 22nd.

The race was slowed by over a dozen cautions and two red flags for rain.

Reddick led the most laps at 99 while Busch led just the last one as he claimed the checkered flag.