NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt starting lineup: Custer on pole

Custer was in the first heat race, driving from ninth to second before the end of the 15-lap sprint. Via passing points, he was able to lock himself into pole position.

There were a total of four heat races, won by Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Justin Haley, and Ty Dillon claimed victory in the qualifying races.

Christopher Bell will line up beside Custer on the front row.

Pos. Driver 1 Cole Custer 2 Christopher Bell 3 Tyler Reddick 4 Chase Briscoe 5 Kyle Larson 6 Justin Haley 7 Ty Dillon 8 Alex Bowman 9 Chase Elliott 10 Joey Logano 11 Kyle Busch 12 Austin Dillon 13 Kurt Busch 14 Erik Jones 15 Chris Buescher 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 Michael McDowell 18 Brad Keselowski 19 William Byron 20 Austin Cindric 21 Daniel Suarez 22 Bubba Wallace 23 Todd Gilliland 24 Harrison Burton 25 Ryan Blaney 26 Corey LaJoie 27 Justin Allgaier 28 Noah Gragson 29 JJ Yeley 30 Martin Truex Jr. 31 Aric Almirola 32 Kevin Harvick 33 Ross Chastain 34 Denny Hamlin 35 Cody Ware 36 Josh Williams