NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

shares
comments
By:

The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Sunday at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship next weekend.

Regular season champion Kevin Harvick ended his title hopes in a dramatic last-lap crash at Martinsville Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch were also eliminated.

Read Also:

Here's a look at the four title contenders:

Driver Team  Manufacturer Wins Best Result
Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 2nd (2010)
Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 4 1st (2012)
Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 5th (2017)
Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 1st (2018)

Related video

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Previous article

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Next article

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

Life after Justin Wilson, by wife Julia
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Life after Justin Wilson, by wife Julia

IMSA restructures points system, introduces qualifying points
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA restructures points system, introduces qualifying points

Phil Hill’s personal racing treasures to be auctioned
General General / Special feature

Phil Hill’s personal racing treasures to be auctioned

Ten Formula 1 books to read during lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten Formula 1 books to read during lockdown

Latest news

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP race results

2
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

36m
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

5
IndyCar

Life after Justin Wilson, by wife Julia

Latest news

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish
NAS

Elliott wins Martinsville, Harvick eliminated in dramatic finish

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"
NAS

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville
NAS

Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville

23XI Racing unveils car design, technical alliance with JGR
NAS

23XI Racing unveils car design, technical alliance with JGR

Latest videos

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt 01:04
NASCAR Cup
17m

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt

Chase Elliott: Martinsville ‘biggest win ever for us’ 01:57
NASCAR Cup
17m

Chase Elliott: Martinsville ‘biggest win ever for us’

Elliott wins, Harvick spins Busch and comes up short 00:56
NASCAR Cup
18m

Elliott wins, Harvick spins Busch and comes up short

Hamlin, Wallace reveal 23XI Racing’s manufacturer on national TV 02:04
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin, Wallace reveal 23XI Racing’s manufacturer on national TV

Offense or defense? Cup drivers discuss the bump-and-run move 02:13
NASCAR Cup

Offense or defense? Cup drivers discuss the bump-and-run move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.