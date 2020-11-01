NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Regular season champion Kevin Harvick ended his title hopes in a dramatic last-lap crash at Martinsville Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch were also eliminated.

Here's a look at the four title contenders:

Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Best Result Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 2nd (2010) Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 4 1st (2012) Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 5th (2017) Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 1st (2018)

