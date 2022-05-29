NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Coke 600 qualifying results

Listen to this article

Hamlin secured his 34th career pole at 183.680mph.

Kurt Busch, who drives for Hamlin's 23XI Racing team, just missed out on P1 by 0.003s, taking the outside pole for Sunday's race.

Six of the seven Toyota drivers in the field were in the pole round of qualifying and locked out the first two rows on the grid.

Chris Buescher (Group A) and Ryan Blaney (Group B) were the first drivers below the cut line at the end of the opening round of qualifying.

Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie did not set a time and will start from the rear of the field, following incidents during practice.

Top-10 Starters

Group A

Group B